NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have located an elderly man who was reported missing from Northwest Miami-Dade.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office, 82-year-old Duraton Demosthene was last seen along the 200 block of Northwest 100th Street, at around 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Demosthene stands 6 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs around 160 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a multi-colored striped shirt, dark colored pants and a green hat with the word “Continental.”

On Friday evening, officials said that Demosthene was found safe.

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