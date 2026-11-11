MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken eight people to the hospital after they were injured in a crash along the Florida Turnpike in Miami.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene of the wreck, which involved a black SUV, a white work van and a blue Mazda near the Southwest Eighth Street exit, at around noon on Wednesday.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash took place around 11:20 a.m.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the call was upgraded to a Level 1 mass casualty event due to the number of patients.

Three of the victims suffered serious injuries and were taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

The crash shut down all northbound lanes near the scene of the crash. It has since reopened.

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