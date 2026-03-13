MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are searching for the driver of an SUV that, they said, struck and killed a pedestrian in Miami overnight and kept on going.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the hit-and-run on Northwest 12th Avenue and 28th Street, next to a Caraf Oil gas station, at around 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video captures the moment the victim was walking on the crosswalk when he was hit by the tan or gold SUV.

Paramedics transported the pedestrian to Ryder Trauma Center, where he succumbed to his injuries.

Witness Axel Martinez told 7News he was working at the gas station when he heard the moment of impact, adding that he knew the victim.

“It’s somebody that I know since I was 10 years old. He shows up in here a lot — he hangs out, talks to me, ‘How’s life? How are you doing?'” said Martinez. “It’s sad to see that, and hopefuly – I don’t have any news of him just yet.”

Police later identified the pedestrian as 62-year-old Antonio Sanchez.

Back at the scene, cameras captured the victim’s belongings still on the street as police combed for clues. They’re now asking for the public’s help in finding the SUV and the person responsible for this fatal crash.

“It breaks my heart. It absolutely breaks my heart to see this [happen] to such a good guy. Always chill, asks me how I’m doing. It’s tragic, it’s really a tragedy,” said Martinez.

If you have any information on this hit-and-run or the driver’s whereabouts, call Miami Police at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

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