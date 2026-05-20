SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating a drowning in South Miami-Dade that claimed the life of a 6-year-old boy.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office units responded to a 911 call about a missing child near Southwest 284th Street and 142nd Avenue, just after 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.

Deputies immediately began canvassing the area in an effort to locate the boy and requested additional resources, including aviation and K-9 units, to assist in the search.

Investigators said a deputy located the child in a nearby canal shortly thereafter.

“One of the deputies was able to locate a body of water where he found a body floating. He immediately jumped in the water and removed this child,” said MDSO Detective Joseph Peguo. “Two other deputies began lifesaving efforts until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and airlifted the child to HCA [Florida] Kendall [Hospital].”

The boy was airlifted in critical condition and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MDSO’s Homicide Bureau has taken over the ongoing investigation.

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