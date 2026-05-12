SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A young boy is recovering in the hospital after shooting himself in the shoulder with his mother’s gun.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of 10113 Circle Plaza West in the West Perrine neighborhood on Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, the 6-year-old’s mother heard a gunshot and ran to find her son with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.

Upon finding her son shot, the mother called 911 and drove her child to Jackson South Medical Center.

The mother told responding deputies that it was her handgun that her son used.

As of Tuesday evening, the child is in stable condition and expected to be OK. He was airlifted to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital.

7News cameras captured police tape around the area of the neighborhood where the house is located.

Deputies said it’s unclear if the mother will face charges as they still have to interview her and get a statement.

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.



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