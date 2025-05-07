MIAMI (WSVN) - Another suspect has been identified in connection to a mass shooting that took place at El Mula Banquet Hall in May of 2021.

According to officials, 28-year-old Willie Zavon Hill was charged with allegedly taking part in what prosecutors have described as the “largest mass shooting in Miami-Dade County history” during a hip hop concert at the banquet hall.

Detectives said he was one of the shooters as his DNA was found on a vehicle used in connection to the shooting.

Hill is already serving time in federal prison for an unrelated crime.

The shooting itself occurred after two vehicles approached the venue and opened fire on a crowd waiting to enter.

Three people were fatally struck, and 20 others were injured.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Attorney’s Office, four men, including Allen Chambers, Eugene Holmes, and Jacaraee Green, were taken into custody in June of last year.

Davonte Barnes was also convicted of second-degree murder in Nov. 2023 for his role as a lookout in the attack.

Hill appeared in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

He faces charges of multiple crimes, including three counts of murder in the first degree, 20 counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, conspiracy to commit murder with a deadly weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.