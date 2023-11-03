NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was convicted of second-degree murder after a mass shooting occurred at a South Florida banquet hall was sentenced to life in prison.

On Sept. 29, Devonte Barnes, 24, was found guilty on three counts of second-degree murder and 20 counts of attempted second-degree murder for his involvement in a mass shooting that took place at the El Mula Banquet Hall on May 30, 2021. Barnes was found not guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.

During the busy sentencing hearing on Friday for Barnes, who was found guilty of being the lookout, the defense requested a new trial, which was denied. Family members of those who were killed at the banquet hall were also present and sat front and center for the sentencing hearing.

One of the victims, Desmond Owens Clayton Dillard III died at the scene and Shankquia Peterson passed away at the hospital after fighting for her life.

“You killed them, all, and hurt all of them them,” said Clayton Dillard II, father of Clayton Dillard III. “You, a domino, you the mastermind of all, you called. If you wound’t call, it wouldn’t have happened. This ain’t no joke, man.”

