HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities said they have arrested four men in connection with the mass shooting at El Mula Banquet Hall in Hialeah, which left three people dead and 20 others injured in May 2021.

Allen Chambers, Eugene Holmes and Jacaraee Green were taken into custody on Thursday, according to the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office.

A fourth man, Willie Hill, is also charged in connection to this crime, but he is already in federal prison.

State and county officials discussed the new charges for the individuals and provided more information on this case during a news conference held Thursday afternoon.

Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle said the mass shooting was gang-related.

“All four are being charged with three counts of first-degree murder, 20 counts of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder with a deadly weapon,” she said.

The arrests mark a significant development in the investigation of the Memorial Day weekend incident that shocked the community.

SWAT teams worked throughout the night to arrest the three people believed to be involved in the shooting.

The four newly arrested individuals join Davonte Barnes, who was convicted in November 2023 and sentenced to life in prison for his role as a lookout in the attack. Prosecutors said he played a big role in the “largest mass shooting in Miami-Dade County history.”

The shooting occurred during a hip-hop concert at the banquet hall. Around 12:30 a.m. on May 30, two vehicles approached the venue and opened fire on the crowd who were waiting to get inside the banquet hall. Witnesses reported that the shooters wore ski masks and hoodies. Authorities have described the attack as targeted.

