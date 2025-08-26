WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Paramedics rushed a woman to the hospital following a shooting in West Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the area of Northwest Third Street and 72nd Avenue, Tuesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment complex, showing multiple officers on one of the floors where it appears the shooting took place.

7News cameras captured the massive police presence as several cruisers and SWAT teams surrounded the building.

Detectives said a woman was hospitalized after being shot in the chest.

Paramedics rushed her to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center.

As of late Tuesday night, she is in critical condition.

Her family has identified her as 47-year-old Yudaisy Salgueiro.

Officials said there was a shootout between deputies and the shooter when officers initially arrived. None of them were hit by the gunfire.

“Where they discovered a subject armed with a firearm at which point an exchange of gunfire between the subject and three of our deputies occurred,” said MDSO Assistant Sheriff Eric Garcia.

Deputies retreated to wait for backup from the Special Response Unit and when they re-engaged again, the shooter was found dead inside the apartment.

“At which point the deputies retreated and took a safe and tactical position as they waited for the SRT to arrive. Once SRT arrived at the scene, they conducted a sweep of the apartment and discovered the subject to be deceased,” said Garcia.

The connection between the victim and shooter is unknown.

A witness told 7News in Spanish that she saw the man shoot the woman.

“I saw when he shot the woman and she came out screaming,” she said. “I locked myself in my room and I didn’t come out at all.”

Following the all-clear at the apartment complex, deputies checked IDs and allowed families back in.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating this incident and how the suspected shooter died.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.