MIAMI (WSVN) - Several passengers are taking legal action against a tour boat company after a collision on the water out of Bayside sent 13 people to the hospital.

The collision happened on Feb. 11, miles away from PortMiami. Several agencies, including Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, units with City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene.

According to MDFR, two vessels collided, injuring 29 people in total.

Paramedics transported 13 patients, and at least one of them was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Newly obtained video taken by one of the victims on board the Thriller tour boat showed the point of impact when a private vessel crashed into the tour boat.

“Our clients have suffered fractures, traumatic brain injuries, loss of consciousness, very serious things that’s going to be with them for life,” said Thomas Graham, an attorney with Mausner Graham Injury Law PLLC.

Graham and Eric J. Mausner are representing four of those victims.

“Our clients are actually from New York, they came down for a nice Miami weekend and unfortunately, they got into this horrible accident,” Mausner said.

Both attorneys believe that the Thriller vessel and the private vessel are at fault for the collision.

“When you’re a captain out on the water, especially taking passengers for hire, you have to maintain a safe speed, maintain a lookout and avoid collisions, and none of that happened here on behalf of either boat,” Graham said.

“It does look like the charter boat T-boned the Thriller boat, but the Thriller boat may have turned into the lane of the charter boat,” Masuner said. “We have to do more investigation.”

Graham and Mausner plan to file multiple lawsuits.

“We believe both bare liability, both failed to follow navigation rules,” Graham said. “And again, this is something that should not have happened and it caused horrible injuries.”

The U.S. Coast Guard is also investigating the crash, which could potentially lead to more lawsuits in addition to the civil suit.

7News has reached out to Thriller Miami Speedboat Adventures since Feb. 11 for comment and has not heard back from the company.

