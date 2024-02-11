MIAMI (WSVN) - A collision on the water involving a tour boat out of Bayside sent more than a dozen people to the hospital, officials said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash several miles away from PortMiami, just after 3:15 p.m., Sunday.

“We got a call that two vessels collided in Fisherman’s [Channel],” said MDFR Division Chief Horacio Rodriguez.

Units with City of Miami Fire Rescue, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene.

MDFR officials said two vessels collided, injuring 29 people in total.

“We got a report that 20-somewhat patients were affected,” said Rodriguez.

Fire officials said a Thriller sightseeing boat and what appeared to be a private vessel crashed into each other

Paramedics transported 13 patients. At least one of them was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7News cameras captured paramedics wheeling the victim into the hospital after the patient was airlifted.

The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear, but no fatalities were reported.

7News cameras captured multiple MDFR ambulances and fire engines at PortMiami, where the patients were brought to shore.

“There were other people inside the boat, it was a tour boat that was involved from Bayside, and the patients that had no complaints were taken back to Bayside,” said Rodriguez.

It was back at Bayside where FWC investigators gathered as they try to determine what happened. The investigation is ongoing.

