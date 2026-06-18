City of Miami Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze at Austral Marina, located at 2190 NW North River Drive, at around 1:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Crews arrived to find Upon arrival, two docked boats, each more than 30 feet long, fully engulfed in flames and threatening nearby vessels.

Firefighters deployed multiple hose lines and initiated an aggressive fire attack while the department’s hazmat team used foam to suppress the flames alongside a fire boat on the water.

Officials said it took them about an hour to get the flames under control. Two boats sustained severe fire damage, and two others sustained heat-related damage.

Officials contacted the U.S. Coast Guard to assess any potential environmental impact from fuel or other hazardous materials that may have entered the water.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

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