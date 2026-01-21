OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - Police said they have apprehended four people in connection to an overnight shooting in a gated community in Opa-locka that sent two 14-year-old boys to the hospital.

According to Opa-locka Police, officers took the suspects into custody hours after the early Tuesday morning shooting at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove complex, locaed at Northwest 17th Avenue and 142nd Lane.

Eddie Mills, the father of one of the victims, said masked assailants entered his townhome, took the teens outside and opened fire.

“[My son] was shot in the face, he was shot, two in his leg, two in his thigh, yeah, I heard he was ambushed,” he said.

Paramedics rushed both victims were rushed to Jackson Ryder Trauma Center. One of them has since been released, and investigators said they are both “showing signs of improvement.”

Officials have not yet identified the suspects or what charges they will face.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.