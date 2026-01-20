OPA-LOCKA, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen remains hospitalized and a second teen is heading home after, witnesses said, they were ambushed and shot in a gated community in Opa-locka in the overnight hours, leading police to take several people into custody.

7News cameras captured Opa-locka Police cruisers at the scene of the shooting at the Mirage at Sailboat Cove, located along Northwest 142nd Lane, off 143rd Street, early Tuesday morning.

According to a witness who said they were inside the townhome where the victims live, someone knocked on the door at around 2:30 a.m.

Witnesses said several masked gunmen ran inside the residence, pulled the victims outside and opened fire, striking the teens multiple times.

The witness said one of the teens was shot in the face and the other was shot in the lower half of their body.

Hours later, Opa-locka Police confirmed that officers responded to reports of gunfire at the complex and found two juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.

“We have two pediatric patients shot. Uh, one patient has two shots in the leg, other patient has a shot to the buttocks and the face.” said a first responder to the dispatcher.

Eddie Mills, the father of one of the victims, said that masked men forced their way inside the home and shot two 14-year old teens.

“He was shot in the face, he was shot, two in his leg, two in his thigh, yeah, I heard he was ambushed,” said Mills. “They banged on the door and when somebody opened the door, they snatched them out of the house.”

Mills said he wasn’t at the home when it happened.

“Somebody just broke in the crib, and shot up my son and his friends,” said Mills.

He said that while his child remains at Jackson Memorial Hospital, the other teen has since been released.

Detectives have not confirmed the witnesses’ account of the incident, but they did say they detained several people who attempted to flee the scene and recovered multiple weapons in a car possibly related to the shooting.

A light green sedan was later seen being towed away from the scene on a flatbed tow truck with a police escort. Its connection to the shooting is unknown.

Mills is seeking the public’s help after the shooting.

“If you see something, say something, man. Y’all put the guns down man, cause, people really getting hurt around here behind these guns, and senseless murders and senseless shootings,” said Mills.

Opa-locka Police’s Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate the incident. They have not provided any information about the people they have in custody.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Opa-locka Police at 305-953-2877 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

