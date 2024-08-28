VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Three Miami-Dade Fire Rescue employees were placed on administrative duty as officials continue to investigate the fatal training exercise.

On June 22, a man died from injuries he suffered after a fire broke out during a firefighter training exercise on Northwest 66th Avenue and 36th Street in Virginia Gardens.

Following the accident, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava called for a full investigation.

“We are all deeply, deeply concerned and we are investigating, the state is investigating, our police department is investigating and our Internal Affairs department,” she said.

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue placed three employees on administration duty pending the completion of the investigation.

Miami-Dade Police confirmed the man who died was the son of an MDFR firefighter. He was identified as 28-year-old Fabian Giovanni Camero.

Detectives said the 28-year-old was not a firefighter.

A 7News source said Fabian was brought to the training exercise by his father, that safety rules for live fire were not followed and that things took a tragic turn when someone added too much fuel to what should have been a small tar pot fire meant for demonstration.

7News sources say the father of that victim, Francisco Camero, is one of the three employees affected.

Two other people who were on the third floor of the building were able to self-extricate themselves and were treated at the scene.

Several other agencies, including the Florida State Fire Marshal, are investigating the June incident.

