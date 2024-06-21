VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue firefighter was transported to the hospital in critical condition during a training exercise in Virginia Gardens after a three-alarm fire broke out at a building.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the scene at 66th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street, Friday morning.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene, where firefighters were cutting a portion of the skylight on the building. Smoke was seen emitting from the building and several fire trucks were parked along 36th Street.

Crews are anticipating that there will be a partial collapse of the roof.

According to 7News’ Ralph Rayburn, it appeared that the training operation involved Miami-Dade County firefighters, international firefighters and trainees.

The MDFR firefighter was seen on a stretcher as crews placed him on a rescue truck and transported him to Jackson West Hospital.

The firefighter’s injuries were so severe, officials said, that they were then airlifted from Jackson West Hospital to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Two other people who were on the third floor of the building were able to self-extricate themselves and were treated at the scene.

Crews established a command post behind the building.

Police have blocked off 62nd Avenue and 72nd Avenue.

Miami-Dade Police and state fire marshals are investigating this incident.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.