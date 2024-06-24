VIRGINIA GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava is calling for an investigation after the son of a Miami-Dade Fire Rescue instructor lost his life during a training demonstration in Virginia Gardens.

The mayor made the announcement regarding Friday morning’s fire in a statement issued Saturday. It reads:

“I have asked our Chief of Public Safety to lead a full investigation into the events that took place yesterday along with a comprehensive review of protocols and practices – to ensure we do everything possible to prevent an incident like this in the future, to keep our firefighters and first responders safe.” Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava

Levine Cava’s statement comes as friends, family and the firefighter community mourn the loss of the 28-year-old victim.

On a GoFundMe page made for his family, they wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the loss of our brother Firefighter Francisco Camero’s beloved son, Fabian Giovanni Camero, who tragically passed away Saturday June 22nd. Fabian, was a brave and dedicated young man, passionate about following in his father’s footsteps to serve and protect our community.” The Fighting 7 Family

Francisco Camero, an instructor for MDFR, was seen on Saturday being consoled outside of Ryder Trauma Center, where his son was airlifted after he was brought out of a burning building on Northwest 36th Street, near 66th Avenue

Sunday night, a fire truck remained outside the building where the fire ignited.

According to Miami-Dade Police, it started during a firefighter training exercise involving Miami-Dade and international firefighters.

The victim, detectives said, was not a firefighter.

A 7News source said things took a tragic turn when someone added too much fuel to what should have been a small tar pot fire meant for demonstration.

Now county leaders are vowing to get to the bottom of what went wrong.

Several other agencies are also investigating, including Miami-Dade Police’s Homicide Bureau, their arson detectives and the Florida State Fire Marshal.

