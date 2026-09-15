SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people have been hospitalized after a vehicle crashed into a restaurant and caused a gas leak.

7Skyforce hovered over El Palacio de los Jugos building, located in the area of Southwest 56th Street and 151st Avenue in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units were dispatched to the scene, according to officials.

According to MDFR, three patients were transported to local hospitals, with one listed as a trauma alert and transported by ground to the west trauma center.

Two others were taken to local area hospitals.

According to Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies, the individuals are in stable condition.

An investigation is ongoing.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

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