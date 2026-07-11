MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were hospitalized, and one was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in downtown Miami.

Ambulance crews rushed to the intersection of Northwest 17th Avenue and 20th Street early Saturday morning.

Officials from the Miami Police Department said that at least two cars were involved, with a gray car crashing into a gas station sign and destroying it.

The crash remains under investigation.

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