WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Three people were arrested after investigators said an undercover operation at a Miami clothing store uncovered the sale of counterfeit Amiri merchandise and controlled substances.

Yeinys Rodriguez-Canizares, Roynel Matos and Yassel Darboys were arrested in connection with the investigation at The Legend Gang Store along Northwest Seventh Street.

According to arrest reports, an undercover investigator purchased $970 worth of Amiri clothing from Matos in March.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection and an Amiri representative later confirmed the merchandise was counterfeit.

In April, investigators purchased $1,100 worth of Amiri shoes from Matos and Rodriguez-Canizares that were also determined to be counterfeit.

The investigation expanded beyond counterfeit merchandise. In May, an undercover investigator purchased testosterone for $300 in a transaction allegedly arranged by Matos and involving Darboys and Rodriguez-Canizares.

Investigators said Rodriguez-Canizares received the controlled substance from Darboys, processed the transaction and placed the money in the store’s cash register.

A Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office laboratory later confirmed the substance was testosterone cypionate.

Authorities also reviewed financial records tied to the alleged operation and said more than $815,000 in international wire transfers were sent to financial institutions in Istanbul, Turkey.

Rodriguez-Canizares faces charges including racketeering, counterfeiting goods or services and a controlled substance offense.

In bond court Thursday, a judge found probable cause and set Rodriguez-Canizares’ bond at $25,000 with a Nebbia requirement.

Matos’ bond was set at $35,000 with a Nebbia requirement.

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