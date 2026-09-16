MIAMI (WSVN) - Three people were arrested after surveillance video captured them breaking into an apartment while its resident was hospitalized, police said.

Kayla Ivonne Montoya, 22, was identified as one of the three people seen entering the apartment on Sept. 11, according to a Miami Police arrest report.

Police identified the other two as Omar Smith, 44, and Keith Wilson, 50.

According to the report, the apartment’s sole occupant had been taken by Miami Police officers to the VA Medical Center earlier that day.

Before leaving, he placed the building manager in charge of his apartment and belongings.

Three days later, the building manager discovered the apartment door had been damaged and reviewed surveillance video.

Police said the footage showed three people enter the building shortly before 10 p.m. Investigators said Montoya removed an unknown object from a bag and attempted to manipulate the apartment’s lock.

According to the report, Montoya then “repeatedly kicked the door until it was forced open.” Police said all three entered the apartment and closed the door behind them.

The building manager told investigators none of the three lived at the building or had permission to enter the property or the victim’s apartment.

Police said officers familiar with the three suspects from previous encounters identified them from the surveillance video.

Montoya was located and detained Tuesday near Southwest Ninth Avenue and Southwest Fifth Street.

She was taken to Miami Police headquarters, where investigators said she waived her Miranda rights and agreed to speak with detectives.

Montoya faces charges of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling, possession of burglary tools and criminal mischief.

A Judge found probable cause and issued $10,150 bond.

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