MIAMI (WSVN) - Detectives said they have located a young man who was reported missing from Miami’s Model City neighborhood.

According to City of Miami Police, 25-year-old Daundray Boston had been last seen near the 1300 block of Northwest 13th Place, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

Boston stands 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighs 185 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

According to deputies, he was last seen wearing a black shirt.

Thursday morning, police confirmed they found Boston in good health.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox