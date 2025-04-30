MIAMI (WSVN) - A 24-year-old man has died after an argument between a group of people in Miami’s Brickell section took a turn for the worse.

Cellphone video captured the massive police response after the fatal shooting in the area of Southwest Ninth Street and First Avenue, at around 1:00 a.m., Wednesday.

Upon arrival, City of Miami Police officers located the man suffering from gunshot wounds. He has since succumbed to his injuries.

The victim has been identified as Jalen Alexander Spence.

Preliminary information revealed that a confrontation took place, which then escalated into a shooting.

According to 7News sources, two women were leaving the Blackbird Ordinary nightclub at around 12:45 a.m. when they began arguing with each other while walking down the street.

“My cousin was outside, and he said he saw people arguing,” said a woman. “It was like a bunch of young girls and two guys.”

Sources said Spence, who was unrelated to the situation, approached the women and began to heckle and flirt with them, sparking an argument between them and a boyfriend of one of the women.

Spence, in an attempt to supposedly intimidate the women, pulled out a gun.

Upon seeing the gun, the boyfriend of one of the women pulled out his gun and exchanged gunfire with Spence.

The shootout led to the death of Spence.

“It was fast, like ‘bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,'” said one witness.

The two girls and the boyfriend then fled the scene in a bullet-ridden car, but were eventually stopped by Miami Police nearby.

Crime scene tape and nearly 20 evidence markings surrounded the gray SUV covered in bullet holes directly outside the Brickell City Centre as police worked to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“We were sitting and having fun and eating here, and suddenly we heard so many shots, like seven or eight or nine, and then in less than one minute, like, so many cops came and everything,” said witness Mohammed Sabbuba.

Those who live and work in the area were shocked to learn about what transpired overnight.

“Honestly, I’m very surprised. I usually walk here every morning around 6 or 6:30 a.m., so, like, I’m very shocked. I don’t know if I can walk this path again,” said a man.

“If you tell me that, I guess God spared my life,” sad another man. “It’s crazy.”

As of Wednesday afternoon, no one has been formally charged or arrested.

Police are investigating the incident as a possible act of self-defense.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

