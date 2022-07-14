MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people, including a juvenile, were transported to the hospital following a crash in Miami Gardens.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the crash in the area of Northwest 17th Avenue and 171st Street around 3:45 p.m., Thursday.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene showing two of the vehicles involved in the crash stacked on the back of a tow truck near the intersection of Northwest 22nd Avenue and 183rd Street.

Eight people were involved in the crash. One juvenile was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma with serious injuries. The other people did not need transport.

Video shows the juvenile, accompanied by an adult, being transported to the hospital via helicopter.

Another person was transported to a local area hospital with less severe injuries.

Crews are working on clearing the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

