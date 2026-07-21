NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two teachers are behind bars after they were involved in a fight at school with each other.

According to police, Odiria Biggins and Terrod Torrence had a verbal argument that escalated into a physical fight inside a classroom at SEED School of Miami on July 17.

Both previously had a romantic relationship, according to police.

Detectives said Torrence punched Biggins multiple time on the left side of her face and against the wall, causing her to fall to the ground and lose consciousness.

When Biggins gained consciousness, she went to her car, got pepper spray, located Torrence and intentionally sprayed him, according to officials.

Police said surveillance video showed Biggins entering the classroom while the victim was inside.

A short time later, both exited the room, and Torrence was seen struggling to walk and visibly suffering from eye irritation.

School personnel assisted him before he was taken to a hospital for treatment.

According to the report, Biggins told investigators Torrence had left her a note asking to meet before the physical fight ensued.

Biggins was arrested Monday at Carrie P. Meek K-8 Center and transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She is charged with discharging a weapon on school property for allegedly using pepper spray on school grounds and misdemeanor domestic violence battery.

Judge found probable cause and issued $2,000 bond.

Torrence was arrested on Tuesday afternoon. He is charged with domestic violence and is expected to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

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