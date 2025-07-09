NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people are in custody and two officers are in the hospital with minor injuries following a police-involved shooting during an investigation into a stolen car in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and North Miami Police responded to reports of shots fired at an apartment complex near Northeast 137th Street and Fourth Avenue around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to authorities, the investigation began after North Miami Police officers said they spotted a stolen car and asked for backup from MDSO deputies.

“Shortly thereafter, gunfire was exchanged by officers and a male subject was shot multiple times,” said North Miami Police Chief Cherise Gause. “He was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.”

7Skyforce flew above the area, capturing the vehicle authorities were after, with the driver’s door open and a phone abandoned on the roof.

Officers found a 17-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound inside the vehicle. Cameras captured him being loaded onto a stretcher and into the back of a rescue vehicle. He was taken to HCA Florida Aventura Hospital for treatment.

Officials said two officers were injured as well.

“Two North Miami officers were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries,” said Gause.

Officials have not shared many details about the officer-involved shooting, but confirmed both injured officers were not shot and are expected to be OK.

“The police work that we do each and every day, officers are putting their lives on the line, so everyone knows that this can be a very dangerous profession,” said Gause.

Officers for North Miami Police and deputies for MDSO were seen parked outside of HCA Florida Aventura Hospital.

Officials said the shooting was an isolated incident and have asked the public to share any additional information they may have to help their investigation.

“We’re asking the community if they have any information regarding this incident to please contact the North Miami Police Department, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement or Crime Stoppers,” said Gause.

The area surrounding the complex was blocked off for several hours as officers investigated the shooting.

However, neighbors who spoke with 7News off-camera said, despite authorities’ assurances, they still don’t feel safe.

“When the cop pushed you guys back and he came and put up the tape, I walked over to him and I asked, ‘Can I go that way?’ He said, ‘No,'” said a woman.

“Well, I’m not comfortable. I’m not safe at all, so it’s like kids don’t go outside or anything,” said another woman.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is now investigating the two people in custody.

The identities of the victim or subjects have not been released.

If you have any information on this crime, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.