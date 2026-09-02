NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the eastbound lanes of State Road 112 at Northwest 22nd Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene, capturing the aftermath of the crash between a box truck, flatbed truck and a car carrier.

Eastbound lanes were closed for hours, tying up rush hour traffic. All lanes have since re-opened.

The conditions of those hospitalized remains unclear as of late Wednesday night.

Details surrounding what led up to the crash remains unclear.

Tow trucks have since moved the crashed vehicles away from the scene.

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