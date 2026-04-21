MIAMI (WSVN) - Two families in Miami achieved a dream and received a warm welcome home, thanks to a program that makes homeownership possible for everyone.

The city on Monday welcomed two first-time homebuyers, the Meme and Alexander-Lawrence families, to their new, affordable twin homes in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“The City of Miami provides first-time homebuyer assistance to eligible first-time homebuyers that haven’t owned a home within the last three years. It’s for family households up to 120% area median income,” said Victor Turner, Director of the Department of Housing and Community Development.

Located in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood, the homes were built on a vacant parcel that belonged to the city and was later approved for affordable home ownership.

The families were chosen from a lottery process through one of the city’s housing programs.

“Today I feel deeply appreciative that I was given a set of keys to be able to call a place home,” said new homeowner Rudy Meme. “I am truly, from within the bottom of my heart, appreciative of the opportunity I was given.”

Each of the twin homes span about 1,600 square feet and feature three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms.

They were priced at $250,000 and made possible with federal American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“I didn’t think it would happen because the housing prices are so high right now, and for us to be standing here on the steps of our new home is amazing,” said new homeowner Lilly Alexander-Lawrence.

For both families, their new homes reinforced a common theme of never losing hope and following your dreams.

“You can have your own private home for you to raise your family and stuff, you know, and I let people know that I have information that I will share with them to let them know that there’s a way that they can become homeowners,” said Alexander-Lawrence.

As of Monday, eight homes have been built as a result of the program.

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