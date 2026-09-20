NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Two dogs are now in the custody of the Miami-Dade Animal Services after a woman was attacked by a pack of dogs in Northwest Miami-Dade, with one remaining on the loose.

Officials said that a trap was put out to capture the remaining animal and that animal wellfare officers are continuing to patrol the area.

The attack, which was captured on surveillance video, showed the terrier mixes biting the victim’s arms and legs near Northwest 145th Street and 11th Court just after 6 p.m. on Thursday.

Neighbor Elvis Shogreen said he witnessed the mauling.

“They were biting both her arms, both her legs. You could see flesh,” he said.

Shogreen also said he threw some water on the dogs to get them away from the victim.

Other neighbors in the area said they heard the woman’s screams while she was attacked.

“Screaming, ‘Help! Help! Help!’” said an area resident. “My husband went up, screamed at the dogs, and he’s like ‘Let her go!'”

The dogs then ran off to the home of Nadine Mathurin, who spoke with 7News about the incident.

“It’s not my dog,” she said.

Mathurin said her ex-husband dropped off the dogs about a year ago without her knowledge or permission.

She recorded cellphone video of the terrier mixes when she was trying to find them a new home.

Mathurin said she has been caring for the dogs but doesn’t claim them as her own. She said she even tried to give them up to the shelter, but was turned down.

“I tried to call them so many times,” she said.

However, one dog was captured on Thursday, and another was taken on Friday.

Previously, neighbors told 7News on Friday that they were afraid that the dogs were still roaming the neighborhood.

“I don’t need to have that constant pressure of alarm to be on the lookout,” said Shogreen.

Miami-Dade Animal Services said that the investigation remains ongoing.

They have not released any additional details, and there has been no word on whether any citations or charges will be filled.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.