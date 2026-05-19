MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two men have been charged with vandalizing an LGBTQ bench with hateful symbols in Miami Beach.

According to authorities, surveillance video from Ocean Drive on Monday afternoon captured two men sitting on the rainbow bench before one of them appears to scribble something onto a yellow section of the bench. A closer inspection of that spot showed a swastika and writing that said: “Adolf was here.”

Police later arrested 62-year-old Gunther Jekschtat and 58-year-old Christoph Rehak.

The pair were visiting South Florida from Germany when, police say, they scribbled the disturbing message onto the bench.

Prior to sitting on the bench, surveillance showed a group of four men walking toward it and standing around for a few moments. One of the men reaches into his fanny pack and appears to hand something over to another man in the group. Shortly after, two of them sat down on the bench, when police say the vandalism occurred.

After getting up from the bench, the man accused of making the drawing stops for a moment to take a photo of his apparent handiwork before walking away.

The hateful message drew swift criticism from local officials.

“It was a gutshot. It was, because it wasn’t just a bench. We came together as a community and out of a show of unity, out of a show of love, out of a show of welcomeness,” said Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine.

For Magazine, the act of vandalism was personal. He had donated the bench to the city in April, installing it along with rainbow pavers at Lummus Park after the State of Florida ordered the city’s Pride crosswalk be removed.

“It wasn’t just about the LGBT community — it was about standing up for everybody, fighting against hate, fighting against hate of any kind,” said Magazine.

Moments after the four men left the area, Miami Beach Police quickly tracked them down and detained them. They would eventually arrest Jekschtat and Rehak.

According to the arrest report, Rehak drew the swastika while Jekschtat provided cover for him. Both men told officers they thought it was a joke.

The bench was later removed to be repaired.

Magazine made assurances that it will be returned once those repairs are made.

We’re not fearful of anything. We will stand up against any type of hatred,” said Magazine.

Jekschtat and Rehak were charged with criminal mischief. As officers spoke with both men, they reportedly did not get the impression that they meant the acts of vandalism as an intentional message of hate.

As of Tuesday morning, both men remain behind bars.

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