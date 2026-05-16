MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Two boaters are OK after their vessel went up in flames on Miami Beach.

Miami Beach Fire crews and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the boat fire underneath the Julia Tuttle Causeway before Alton Road on Friday night.

The flames caught the eye of many residents around the Causeway.

“Get away from the boat!” yelled a witness.

Good Samaritans on a nearby boat rushed to help the two people aboard the burning boat escape the flames.

One of the boaters on the engulfed boat was able to make onto the concrete, while the owner of the boat had to jump into the water. The owner was eventually pulled from the water unharmed.

Cellphone video shows the vessel engulfed. Flames were seen shooting out from the back of the boat. A massive plume of smoke was also seen rising high above the causeway, visible for miles.

Firefighters responded quickly and began dousing the boat with water to knock down the flames.

As the sun set, crews were out on the water looking at the charred vessel after the blaze was extinguished.

Now, the two boaters are headed home safe thanks to the quick actions from strangers on the water and first responders.

As of late Friday night, it’s unclear what sparked the fire. An investigation is now underway into this incident.

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