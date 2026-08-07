DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Two young men were arrested after police said they burglarized a security guard’s vehicle in Doral before one of them opened fire on the guard as they fled.

Lucas Gomez Quintero and Daniel Dominguez, both 19, were arrested Thursday following the incident at a residential community near Northwest 74th Street and 104th Avenue.

According to an arrest report, a security guard was patrolling the community when he spotted Gomez Quintero standing near the passenger side of his Honda HR-V with the door open and Dominguez sitting in the driver’s seat, at around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday.

Investigators said the guard confronted the pair, and Dominguez pulled out a firearm, pointed it at him and threatened to kill him. The two then walked away and got into a silver Honda Civic.

As they drove back toward the guard, investigators said Gomez Quintero yelled “mátalo,” Spanish for “kill him.”

Police said Dominguez then pointed the gun at the guard and fired about four rounds in his direction. The guard took cover behind his golf cart and was not struck.

Investigators found two nine-millimeter shell casings and apparent bullet fragments at the scene. The security golf cart and a nearby garage door were struck by gunfire.

The guard also reported AirPods, a Samsung camera and a hair shaver stolen from his vehicle.

Detectives said the pair fled before they were located and taken into custody in Hialeah Gardens while officers were responding to another burglary in progress.

Investigators said a loaded Glock 19 was found concealed in Dominguez’s waistband.

Gomez Quintero was charged with armed burglary and accessory after the fact. Dominguez faces a list of charges, including attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon, armed burglary and discharging a firearm from a vehicle.

Both suspects are being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.

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