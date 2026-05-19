THE EVERGLADES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Python Challenge is back for its thirteenth year as hunters gear up to grab some fierce reptiles.

The annual event draws hundreds of people to South Florida, who look to capture as many pythons as possible.

Starting July 10 and running through the 19th, the challenge will be held across eight state-run areas within the Florida Everglades to raise awareness and remove the invasive Burmese python species, restoring and protecting the Everglades.

“Under the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis, the [Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission] and the South Florida Water Management District are teaming up once again to bring back the now annual Florida Python Challenge,” said Dr. Thomas Reinert, regional director of the FWC. “This is an effort to bring awareness to the issue of invasive species in the Everglades, primarily the Burmese python, and also to bring awareness to the Everglades.”

According to wildlife officials, the snakes can grow up to 20 feet long and weigh up to 200 pounds. The reptile has a problematic appetite as it destroys the food chain.

“The python can destroy the natural food chain, and you can’t have a healthy environment without a healthy food chain,” said South Florida Water Management District Governing Board Member “Alligator Ron” Bergeron.

In 2025, hunters captured nearly 300 pythons.

Officials said this year there will be plenty of snakes, and the stakes will be high, as a $10,000 grand prize is on the line.

FWC Python Coordinator Kodiak Hengstebeck demonstrated how to capture a Burmese python.

“So as soon as I see that head is available, I’ll go in for the grab,” said Hengstebeck. “When you make the grab, you can kind of feel like skull meets the vertebrae, you want to make sure that you’re far enough up that the head can’t move back and bite you at all, use your other hand to take control of the snake, and you’ve caught yourself a python.”

If interested, you’ll need to complete a required online training course on safely capturing the animal.

All information on catching yourself a python can be found here.

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