HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody at an apartment complex in Hialeah in connection to the fatal stabbing of his mother, police said.

According to Hialeah Police, officer’s responded to the juvenile’s 911 call confessing to the murder from inside Apartment 201 along the 200 block of West 79th Place, late Thursday night.

“Right now, we’re all in disbelief,” said Hialeah Police Lt. Eddie Rodriguez

Police said the teen called 911 at 11:31 p.m.

“He called right away; he called after he did it and pretty much turned himself in over the phone, I guess you could say,” said Rodriguez.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they instructed the teen to come out with his hands up. A neighbor’s cellphone was recording as he was immediately taken to the ground.

As the teen was cuffed by one officer, the rest entered the unit.

“Now that 13-year-old, has been taken into custody, he is facing some very serious charges,” Rodriguez said.

According to the arrest report, the mother, 39-year-old Irina Garcia, “was found on the bedroom floor by Hialeah Police patrol officers with multiple stab wounds to the neck.”

Rodriguez said the victim’s body was just inches from a newborn.

“Next to a crib. Inside of that crib, a 14-day-old baby that thank goodness was not hurt,” he said.

The suspect, identified as Derek Rosa, was charged with second-degree murder. He appeared in court Friday afternoon.

A judge agreed to give the teen secure detention for 21 days.

Officers told 7News that the teen was an honor roll student at iMater Charter Middle/High School, located at 651 W. 20th St. They aren’t aware of any history of problems or mental illness.

“It’s a very tragic, sad story, and now we’re just in the process of talking to family members to see if they can shed some light on this,” Rodriguez said.

Officers said that the suspect’s stepfather also lives at the home, but was not there at the time of time because he is a trucker. He is making his way back to South Florida.

An investigation into the murder is underway.

