SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Eleven people are behind bars after, Miami Police say, the group of individuals committed violent crimes and carried out an elaborate scheme to steal money.

The operation was initially to combat violent gang crime, but authorities discovered what they described as a bank fraud call center while executing a search warrant at a rental home near Southwest 162nd Street and 100th Court in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Investigators say while observing the home over several days in late October, authorities “observed numerous associates of a violent gang known as ABK arrive… in high end vehicles ranging over $100,000.”

With the help of the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and the FBI, Miami Police executed a search warrant at the home on Wednesday.

Neighbors captured cellphone video as authorities cuffed 11 individuals in the front yard. Police were also seen rounding up several bags of evidence from the home.

Investigators say they found several guns, including an assault rifle, cash, stolen credit cards and a bank fraud call center, including fake call center sounds being played through a TV inside the home.

According to authorities, the group of men used the fake call center to trick unsuspecting people into sharing sensitive information over the phone.

Among those taken into custody was a rapper known as D30.

A poster found inside of the home features his face on a dollar bill, which reads “In 30 We Trust.”

Some of the lyrics from his songs included being featured in stories on 7News.

Now he and his colleagues are behind bars and facing a judge.

“You’re out on felony bond,” said Judge Mindy S. Glazer to one of the men arrested.

Each of the men arrested face a slew of charges, including organized scheme to defraud.

Most of the arrested individuals will have to prove the money they use for their bond wasn’t obtained illegally before they’re able to bond out of jail.

