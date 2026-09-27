MIAMI (WSVN) - Women’s exercise club, “10K Steps Miami,” honored its one-year anniversary of providing a safe space for women with a Downtown Miami celebration.

Dozens of women gathered at the Sixty Vines wine bar on Saturday for a group walk around Downtown.

The event also featured free food, Nike gear giveaways and prizes for a special halfway-point fitness challenge.

The club’s mission has become even more meaningful after co-founder, Cassius Bythewood, saved a stranger from a brutal armed assault in May.

After getting a “Hero Award” from Miami Police earlier this month, Bythewood was also given an official city proclamation Saturday for the group’s impact in the city.

The event aimed at helping attendees feel safe and empowered, utilizing the club’s standard armed security to ensure the protected environment.

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