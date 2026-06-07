MIAMI (WSVN) - What began as a walking club for women now takes on a new meaning in downtown Miami.

The founder of 10k Steps Miami, Cassius Bythewood, shared his thoughts on the new meaning on Saturday.

“This is going to be super helpful for Caitlin because not only is she going to feel the love from the community members here, but also on the back end as we’re posting and sharing, she’s gonna feel it virtually as well,” said Bythewood.

Bythewood founded 10k Steps Miami in early 2026, creating it as a Saturday morning women’s walking club that turned into a movement with thousands of women walking together.

But Saturday was dedicated to Caitlin Dydzeuhn.

“I’m out here today because two and a half weeks ago I was brutally attacked and almost murdered in my own front yard, and I’m only here today because Cassius saved me. He courageously attacked the man who was beating me and stabbing me,” said Dydzeuhn. “It was pure terror.”

The victim, Dydzeuhn, of a nightmare assault in the middle of a Tuesday morning, was randomly attacked while walking her dog outside her luxury downtown Miami home.

“Oh my god!” said Dydzeuhn.

But Bythewood sprinted to fight off the attacker back on May 19, a decision Dydzeuhn believes saved her life.

Bythewood and Dydzeuhn reunited days later.

“You saved my life, and it’s something I think about every day,” said Dydzeuhn to Bythewood.

That terrifying moment gave new purpose to Bythewood’s walking club, which Dydzeuhn joined Saturday to build community among women in Miami, and provide safety in the Magic City for thousands who say there is strength in numbers.

“You have a big group of women walking together, and also we have armed security and all of it together, you really get that sense of sisterhood,” said Bythewood.

“I’ve had so many members of the club DM me and message me loving messages of support, I’m getting to meet them in person now today, which is incredible, and then the security aspect, that just puts everybody’s mind at ease,” said Dydzeuhn. “He had the courage, he had the bravery to say I’m going to help this woman and he did it and that is why I am here today, living.”

Bythewood and Dydzeuhn were strangers before the tragedy brought them together and forged a bond for life.

“I really had no choice. I feel like that was my duty as a man. To step in and aid this woman in danger,” said Bythewood.

The attacker was arrested after a standoff with police. He remains behind bars with no bond, facing numerous charges.

A GoFundMe campaign was created to support 10k Steps Miami movement.

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