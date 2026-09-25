DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - One person was killed and another was taken to the hospital following a violent multi-vehicle crash in Doral that led to the closure of a busy intersection, police said.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the five-vehicle wreck at the intersection of Northwest 36th Street and 87th Avenue in Doral, at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

According to investigators, the driver of a red GMC pickup truck had a medical emergency involving their heart, which caused them to lose control of the vehicle and go through the intersection, striking a white car. Three other cars behind the white vehicle slammed into each other.

7Skyforce hovered above the GMC truck, which was turned opposite to traffic and on top of the white car, while the other vehicles involved were piled behind.

The MDFR Technical Rescue Team used the Jaws of Life to remove the driver from the white car. He was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

“We had approximately 18 units respond to this call, including our Technical Rescue units, which used the Jaws of Life to be able to extricate one of the patients out of the vehicle,” said MDFR Chief Rogelio Vandamas. “We have two critical patients, one of which was transported by air rescue, the other by rescue to a local area hospital.”

Paramedics examined and treated six different patients, with four of them being OK. The driver of the red GMC pickup truck was treated for their heart condition and transported to an area hospital by ambulance.

Police later confirmed one of the victims who was hospitalized succumbed to their injuries but did not specify who it was.

Gustavo Perez, one of the victims involved in the crash, was with his wife and dog Mia in the white Honda Pilot when it happened.

“What I find amazing is the speed that that pickup got,” said Perez. “The truck took off from in front of me through the red light and, all of a sudden, it crossed the intersection and hit all these cars over here.”

A stretch of Northwest 87th Avenue and 36th Street was shut down for hours as investigators worked to piece together what led to the deadly collision. The roadways have seen been reopened as of Friday afternoon.

Due to the nature and circumstances of the event, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide Unit has taken over the ongoing investigation into this crash.

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