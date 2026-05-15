MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A SUV slammed into the side of a hotel in Miami Springs, leaving a person injured.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the Clarion Inn and Suites near Miami International Airport, along Northwest 36th Street and Palmetto Drive on Friday.

The impact left a big hole in the side of the building.

One person was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Their condition is unknown.

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