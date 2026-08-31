SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews took one person to the hospital after a car burst into flames in Sunny Isles Beach.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze along the 16000 block of Collins Avenue, at around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Paramedics trasported the victim to an area hospital. The extent of the patient’s injuries is unknown.

The charred car was later towed away from the scene.

As of Monday morning, it remains unclear what caused the fire.

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