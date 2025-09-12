HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash at Hialeah Drive and Lejeune Road.

The crash happened just before 4:30a.m. Friday morning.

According to Hialeah Police, one person was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was hurt.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The roadway remains closed and is causing traffic delays in the area. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

