NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A person has died and two others were rushed to the hospital after a multi-vehicle crash led to a car engulfed in flames.

Authorities responded to a report of a traffic crash involving two vehicles that happened near Northeast 163rd Street and 28th Avenue.

Witnesses told 7News a Tesla and another vehicle crashed, then the Tesla hit a pole before catching on fire.

“A lot of people were near the car and we could see the car and I told them, ‘Please, all of the people should give some distance,'” said witness Ariel Craser.

“He was screaming, ‘Get back’ and we all got back and there was a loud pop and a bunch of pieces flew off the car,” said witness Luciano Barreto. “I heard someone on the phone say, ‘There’s someone in there.’ I felt it inside after that, oh, my God, I’m shaking, once I heard there’s someone inside.”

Upon arrival, firefighters found the Tesla fully engulfed in flames.

Cell phone video shows police attempting the rear window and using fire extinguishers as crews raced to put out the flames.

Officials say the fire was put out and one person was pulled out. Authorities confirmed that person is deceased.

Three other people riding in the other vehicle were also injured. Two of them were rushed to the hospital.

7News cameras captured one of them, a woman, being loaded onto an emergency transport and appeared to be alert, speaking with paramedics.

Their exact conditions are unknown.

Witnesses said they’re still in shock from what they saw.

“I got really scared, I called 911 and all of the units are here right now and I just hope that person is alright and I’m praying that individual rests in peace,” said Craser.

“I might have witnessed his last moments, if it was a guy or girl, I don’t know. I’m speechless, I don’t even know what to say,” said Barreto.

The crash shut down the westbound lanes of 163rd Street in North Miami Beach for several hours. As of late Wednesday night, a single westbound lane remains blocked.

Police have not released the victim’s identity as of 10 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.