NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - One person is in custody following a business burglary in North Miami.

According to North Miami Police, officers responded to reports of a burglary at the Allstar Urban Clothing located at 1529 NW 119th Street, Friday morning.

Investigators found a smashed store window upon arrival.

The suspect fled the scene but was found a short time later and arrested.

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