SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man was arrested after authorities said he set fire to a garbage can outside a CAO Bakery in Palmetto Bay, causing property damage.

According to the arrest report, surveillance video showed David Michael Kram, 49, rummaging through a garbage can outside the bakery at 16701 S. Dixie Highway around 9 p.m. on Sept. 22.

Investigators said Kram then pulled an unknown incendiary device from his pocket and used it to set the garbage on fire before walking away without attempting to extinguish the flames.

The fire destroyed the garbage can and its contents and caused approximately $250 in damage to the concrete patio outside the bakery.

Authorities said the garbage can was positioned just feet from the building, directly beneath an attached roof.

Detectives identified Kram after showing surveillance footage to employees at nearby businesses and deputies who recognized him from previous encounters.

During an interview with detectives, Kram denied starting the fire and claimed he had not been near the bakery in several months, according to the report.

Kram was arrested Thursday morning while panhandling near Southwest 184th Street and South Dixie Highway.

He faces a second-degree arson charge. A judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered him to stay away from the bakery.

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.