MIAMI (WSVN) - A Kissimmee man sent Miami-Dade Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz a school bomb threat, then threatened her family in a second email that included an image of his own driver’s license, investigators said.

It began when an email arrived at the sheriff’s publicly listed government address at 3:21 p.m. Nov. 2, according to an arrest warrant.

The subject line read, “[Expletive] u im bomb a school.” Investigators said the email gave no school name, location or time.

A second email arrived from the same account at 4:54 p.m. Its subject line read, “Im locked on ur location that’s me right [expletive] im murderd ur family leave the country im tell Putin to kill u,” according to the warrant.

The second email included an image of 38-year-old Julio Javier Landaeta’s Florida driver’s license.

A detective said the license photo appeared to match the profile picture of an Instagram account that also featured several photos of the sheriff.

Investigators said records from Google and internet providers linked the email account to a cellphone account in Landaeta’s name and to an extended-stay hotel in Kissimmee.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents found Landaeta in his hotel room that night, but he declined to speak with them, the warrant said.

Landaeta was arrested on a warrant issued Nov. 4 that lists two second-degree felony counts. One alleges a written threat to kill or do bodily injury. The other alleges a written threat to kill, do bodily injury or commit an act of terrorism.

A judge set Landaeta’s bond at $30,000 and ordered Level 3 house arrest with GPS monitoring. The judge also barred him from contacting the sheriff and ordered him to stay at least 500 feet from her home and workplace.

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