MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was arrested after deputies said he broke into a South Florida plastic surgery center and stole a silicone breast implant worth approximately $500, along with food and tote bags.

According to an arrest report, 48-year-old William Seth Weller entered the business Sunday evening around 7:50 p.m., while it was closed.

Investigators said the owner received an alert on her phone notifying her that the front door had been opened.

When she checked the business’s surveillance cameras, she spotted Weller entering the surgical center without permission.

The owner told deputies she watched as Weller began collecting tote bags, food from the staff kitchen and a silicone breast implant.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene around 8 p.m. following reports of a burglary in progress.

Before deputies arrived, North Miami Beach Police officers located Weller near the business and detained him.

According to the report, officers found Weller carrying two cloth bags containing food and a silicone breast implant valued at approximately $500.

Investigators later determined the items belonged to the plastic surgery center.

Detectives attempted to question Weller after advising him of his Miranda rights but ended the interview after determining he was not in a condition to be questioned.

Weller was arrested and charged with burglary of an unoccupied structure and petit theft.

He was transported to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade.

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