MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman suffered cuts to her head that required staples after a man stabbed her with a small knife at a motel, authorities said.

Vernon Gregory Tillman, 70, became upset with the woman after she took a shower because “she was not doing as he was asking,” according to an arrest report.

The attack happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday at a motel where Tillman and the woman were staying.

“The defendant produced a small knife and began to stab the victim in the head,” the report states.

The woman suffered “various lacerations which required staples,” investigators wrote.

According to the report, Tillman fled the area and was later found at his residence, where he was taken into custody. The woman identified him through a photograph, investigators said.

Tillman was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and taken to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

During his bond court appearance, a judge found probable cause for the charge and ordered Tillman held without bond on both the new case and a separate case for which he was already on probation.

“Due to the nature of the charge, stabbing somebody in the head with a knife, I’m going to order that there is a no bond hold in your case,” the judge said.

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