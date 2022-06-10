MIAMI (WSVN) - A man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital following a fiery overnight wreck in Miami involving a luxury sports car.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 100 block of Northeast 82nd Street, early Friday morning.

Miami Fire Rescue said a blue Lamborghini with two occupants hit a pole before it caught fire at around 1:15 a.m.

Ring doorbell video captured the moment of impact. Sparks flew as the car burst into flames and the power line came down.

7News received video that showed the vehicle on fire.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Paramedics transported the woman to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in unknown condition.

A man who lives at an apartment building close to where the crash happened said residents quickly walked out because they were concerned the flames would spread.

“We were asleep, so when we heard the crash, everybody just got out,” he said. “Everybody just, you know, got across the street and police came.”

The man said a neighbor saved the woman from the burning car.

“Everybody came out once we heard the accident, so somebody pulled her from that side because the engine was one fire,” he said.

Gates around homes could be seen smashed, and a tree was left charred. Debris lay scattered on the sidewalk.

This is the third fiery crash in the area in just over a month.

On May 6, a woman died after, police said, a car fleeing from officers crashed into her on Northeast 82nd Street, near Biscayne Boulevard.

The car that hit the victim’s vehicle burst into flames. The driver was taken to the hospital and charged.

On May 25, three people were killed and two others were injured along Northeast 82nd Street and Third Place after, investigators said, a car crashed into a duplex and caught fire.

Back in 2020, a car smashed into the Primal Fit Miami on the corner Northeast 82nd Street and Second Avenue, about a block away from Friday’s crash.

“I think it’s the speeding. I think, basically, it’s a one way, so people come from the beach, having a good time,” said the man who lives nearby.

Northeast 82nd Street was closed to traffic between First and Second avenues but has since reopened.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

