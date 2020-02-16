Speeding SUV driver hits car, slams into gym at Miami intersection

MIAMI (WSVN) - A driver is speaking out hours after, he said, a speeding SUV slammed into his car at a busy Miami intersection, then barreled into a gym.

Aldo Lomanto said the driver of a red SUV hit his silver SUV, hopped the curb and slammed into Primal Fit Miami, at around 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

“He hit me twice, and the car went inside the building,” he said.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue responded to the scene of the crash on the corner of Northeast 82nd Street and Second Avenue.

Witnesses described the crash as a close call that could have easily had a worse outcome.

“Had anyone been anywhere near this accident, someone most likely would have died,” said Thomas Conway, the building’s owner.

Lomanto said the red SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed.

“I was coming through 82nd, so when I went to cross Second Avenue, I saw that the car was speeding,” he said.

Surveillance video captured good Samaritans running toward the red SUV moments after the crash. Two men were seen prying the passenger side door open to allow the driver to get out.

In the video, the motorist appears to be OK, but paramedics transported him to North Shore Medical Center for treatment.

As for Lomanto, he walked away with just a scrape on the shin.

“We were literally seconds away from someone dying potentially,” said Conway. “It could have been a much worse situation, for sure.”

Conway and Matt Pack, the owner of Primal Fit, said there were families walking along the area just minutes prior to the crash.

“We’re just really happy no one got hurt,” said Pack.

Fortunately, the gym was closed at the time, so there was no one inside.

Pack said their plan is to clean up and get back to business as soon as possible.

“We’re going to cover it up and protect it, so we don’t have any looters or anybody go inside overnight,” he said, “and then were going to resume business as usual.”

Conway said a car crashed into another unit on his building a few months ago. He said he hopes his insurance will cover most of the damage this time, but it appears he’ll have to pay for at least some of it himself.

It remains unclear whether the driver of the red SUV will face any charges.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.