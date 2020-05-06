Woman dead, 2 in critical condition after hit-and-run crash in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A woman has died and two others have been hospitalized after a hit-and-run crash in Miami.

City of Miami Police and Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash involving four vehicles in the area of North Miami Avenue and 36th Street at approximately 9:30 p.m., Tuesday.

Authorities said a bronze-colored Ford Mustang was driving erratically and T-boned a Subaru, leading to one woman being ejected from the vehicle.

She was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman has not yet been identified, but police said she was in her 20s.

Two other victims inside of the vehicle were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where they remain in critical condition.

Some family members were seen outside Jackson Memorial Hospital hours after the fatal crash.

“Unfortunately, one person lost her life,” said City of Miami Police Officer Kenia Fallat. “Two others are critical, and we’re trying to see what we can do to be able to give those families closure.”

Police said the driver behind the wheel of the Ford Mustang fled the scene of the crash on foot. Authorities believe there may have been a second passenger inside of the Mustang that also fled.

“The vehicle that apparently caused the crash stayed on scene because it was disabled,” said Fallat, “but the driver and a possible occupant fled the scene.”

Car parts and other debris were seen scattered throughout the scene. The other cars involved in the crash were not severely damaged.

“This is a very unfortunate situation,” said Fallat. “Detectives are trying to see if possibly persons that may have been in the area could have seen or heard what happened. We do know that there were other vehicles at that same intersection that luckily were not injured because of this crash, but we do know that there are videos that may be help to us.”

The crash knocked over a street post and shattered the glass of Addison House, a furniture store in the area. Owners said this is the third time their business has been damaged due to a crash. The damaged window has since been boarded up.

Some family of the victims visited the scene to see where exactly the crash happened.

“We’re asking anyone if they were in the area to call us with information,” said Fallat. “We need to see if we have images of that driver and his or her occupant fleeing.”

If you have any information on this hit-and-run crash, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

